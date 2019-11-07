e-paper
This Mangaluru Teachers couple enters ‘Exclusive World Records’ for alternative learning system

The mimicry of Akshatha Kudla included sounds of animals, birds, kids, and musical instruments, while Chethan Koppa made the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the use of white and black paper sheets and stencil knives.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mangaluru (Karnataka)
Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru enters ‘Exclusive World Records’ for alternative learning system.
Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru enters ‘Exclusive World Records’ for alternative learning system. (ANI Photo)
         

Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the ‘Exclusive World Records’ for making the largest paper-cutting art using papers and stencil and making the highest number of mimicry sounds in one minute, respectively.

The mimicry of Akshatha Kudla included sounds of animals, birds, kids, and musical instruments, while Chethan Koppa made the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the use of white and black paper sheets and stencil knives. The size of the portrait was 10X10 feet.

Sharing her thoughts to ANI, Akshatha Kudla said, “I did mimicry of various animals, birds, musical instruments and kids in a minute. Being a Kannada teacher I intend to encourage students to multi-tasking and special teaching methodology, which I learned from Gopathkar Swaroop Adhyayan Kendra. This will help the student in developing their talent and capabilities”.

Chethan Koppa was brimming with confidence to create this exclusive record. He said, “I made an exclusive record for the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. This record is a visiting card for us. We would like to garner support for government schools with the help of this record. This is our main aim. This will help us in the future as well as in organizing children’s camps.

Both the attempts of mimicry and largest paper cutting art were successful which led to make it an ‘Exclusive World Records’. The attempts were made for the awareness and upliftment of Kannada Medium schools.

