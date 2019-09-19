‘Three selfies a day’ attendance system irks UP government school teachers

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:07 IST

Many primary and upper primary school teachers in Meerut region of Uttar Pradesh have expressed unhappiness with the new system of uploading selfies three times a day on the recently-introduced ‘Prerna app’ to mark their attendance.

The mobile phone app was launched by the state government in the beginning of September to ensure that teachers were punctual and regular in their duties. As per the plan, teachers have to mark their attendance by taking selfies with students three times a working day — preferably during morning assembly, midday meal and while leaving the school.

Teachers said that instead of keeping a “watch over them” through the app, the government should work at improving the infrastructure of government schools.

Omprakash Sharma, leader of the Uttar Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh, said, “Teachers already have too much work to do. For instance, whenever, the government needs to undertake a survey, teachers are assigned the duty. All clerical work at schools is also handled by teachers. They are even assigned duties during elections. In such conditions, the government now expects teachers to do this (upload selfies thrice a day).”

“We recently organised a protest at the Meerut kutchery against this app and the exploitation of teachers. We expect the government to listen to our concerns and work to address them,” he said.

Monica Lodhi, a teacher at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in Nawada Sardhana, said, “I understand what my job is and the importance of punctuality. I live in Saraswati Lok area of Meerut -- around 40km away from the school. Each day, I have to travel around 80km but I ensure that I reach on time.”

“Clicking selfies three times a day is not only time consuming and an interference in work but also a matter of one’s privacy. Female teachers uploading their photos are concerned about any potential misuse of the pictures,” Lodhi said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 09:07 IST