Monday, Aug 05, 2019

TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa government issues a circular for guardians

The circular says that awareness needs to be created among parents and guardians about the social media apps in the interest of safety and security of students.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Panaji
Tiktok logo
Tiktok logo(AFP)
         

The Goa government has taken steps to discourage the use of mobile app Tik Tok and online game PUBG among students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative Assembly on Monday.

To a question from Conrgess MLA Ravi Naik, Sawant, in a written reply tabled during the ongoing Monsoon session, quoted a circular issued by the state Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekeri.

The circular says that awareness needs to be created among parents and guardians about the social media apps in the interest of safety and security of students.

“...awareness needs to be created among the parents, guardians and the children in not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game. The app and the game create the issue of safety and security of children in the state of Goa,” the circular reads, adding that preventive measures may be of “great help in saving lives”.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 14:43 IST

