Time to decide which part of education needs to be online, says JNU VC

Updated: May 10, 2020 08:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Time has come for the educational institutes to decide which part of education needs to be inside the classroom and which part online, said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday.

Talking about the second two-day JNU Workshop on Empowering Teaching through Online Mode (JNU-WETOM II) which started on Saturday, Kumar said JNU will continue to train teachers across the country even post-COVID-19 as online education will become the new normal in our education system.

“The students need to be given the necessary freedom to stay in their residence and attend the lectures. Time has come for the educational institutes to decide which part of education needs to be inside the classroom and which part online,” he said.

More than 600 faculty members from across the country are attending the JNU-WETOM II.

In a live poll, 87 per cent of the participants rated the workshop as “excellent”, the JNU VC said.

Most of the participating faculty were excited to be a part of the workshop as they felt that it was “the need of the hour” during the current pandemic crisis, he added.

