TISS introduces changes to admission process, student union condemns action

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:42 IST

With two months to go before the admission process begins, the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, has introduced changes to the admission process. The changes include sectional cut-offs for subjects and introduction of an additional entrance examination for admission to management studies.

For admission to its various post-graduate and graduate courses, the institute conducts a National Entrance Test (NET), which is scheduled to be held in the first week of January. The score is used to shortlist candidates for the next round of screening, the personal interview.

While earlier this was the sole test held for all admissions, this year the institute has introduced a separate Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admission to management courses. Candidates seeking admission to MA Human Resource Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) and MA Organisation Development, Change and Leadership (ODCL) courses are required to take the MAT in addition to NET, according to the notice published on Tuesday.

The student union has criticised the changes and said that the institute took the decision without consulting with the student body. The union has further condemned the changes and requested the institute to revoke the changes. “Admission to the institute has always been a transparent and inclusive process. However, the sectional cut-offs and separate TISS-MAT is an attack on the constitutional affirmative action policy,” said the student union in a statement.

It further stated that the TISS-MAT will make it difficult for students from non-management backgrounds to get admission in TISS. “Moreover, the changes have been introduced just two months before the exam is scheduled to be held. The stringent admission process will affect the diversity on campus as only people with only privileged backgrounds will be able to make it,” said Bhatta Ram, president of the students’ union.

“We have written to the director Shalini Bharat about our concerns and are awaiting a response on the same,” said Ram. Bharat did not respond to calls or messages from Hindustan Times, despite repeated attempts.