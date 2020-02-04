TISS- NET MA Results 2020 to be declared today, details here

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:19 IST

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will declare the TISS- NET results for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes for MA Programmes 2020-21.

TISS-NET 2020 was conducted on 4th January, 2020, from 2pm to 3. 40 pm across several centres located in different parts of the country.

Candidates who clear the test will have to appear for personal interview. The final merit list will be released on April 21.

Schedule for Personal Interview:

March 11 to 21, 2020

March 23 to 27, 2020

March 23 to 27, 2020

March 31 to April 03, 2020

Click here detailed schedule