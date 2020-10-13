e-paper
Home / Education / TJEE 2020: Tripura JEE Final Answer Key released, here’s direct link

TJEE 2020: Tripura JEE Final Answer Key released, here’s direct link

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the TJEE final answer key on its official website at tbjee.nic.in

education Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TJEE 2020 final answer key out
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the TJEE final answer key on its official website at tbjee.nic.in. Earlier the board had released the provisional answer key after which the candidates raised objections against the keys. The board has released the revised and final answer keys after considering the valid objections. TBJEE had conducted the Tripura JEE 2020 on September 26.

How to download TJEE Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

Click on the final answer key link given on the homepage

A PDF file will open

Tally your responses with the correct option ID.

Direct Link to check TJEE Final Answer Key 2020

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) was formed on 7th April, 1989 for Admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses. The basic purpose was to select candidates for admission to the Colleges on the basis of the merit list prepared from a single competitive examination, which would also lead to saving of time, energy and expenditure on the part of the candidates in appearing at number of entrance tests. Presently, the Board conducts Joint Entrance Examination in the month of April for preparation of merit list to select students / candidates for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Paramedical Courses.

