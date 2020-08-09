e-paper
TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th result to be declared at tnresults.nic.in, here's how to check

TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th result to be declared at tnresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the class 10th or SSLC results on August 10 at 9.30 am, according to media reports

education Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN SSLC Result 2020:
TN SSLC Result 2020:
         

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the class 10th or SSLC results on August 10 at 9.30 am, according to media reports. However, HT does not have any confirmation regarding the same. Students who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination will be able to check their result online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in, after it is declared.

Last week, the education minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sangottiyan said in a tweet that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

Earlier, on July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results. Over 7 lakh students had taken the exam out of which 96.04% have passed. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% of students had passed the HSLC exam.

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to check scores

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.

