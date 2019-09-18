TN TRB Admit Card 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released hall tickets for assistants at trb.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:27 IST

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released admit card for the exam to fill 2144 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other departments of the state for the year 2018-2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can get their admit card by visiting Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board website at trb.tn.nic.in. Here is the direct link to download the admit card for Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I exam . Key in your user ID and Password for downloading the admit card for the exam.

Candidates can also go through the computer based examination practice test / mock test to familiarise themselves with pattern of the examination.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has also released the revised schedule for the examination. The examination starts on September 27 and concludes on September 29.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a) computer based examination b) Certificate verification. The Computer based test will comprise 150 MCQ carrying one mark each. Out of 150 questions, 110 will be from main subject, 30 from educational methodology and 10 from general knowledge.

Candidates should secure a minimum of 50% marks to qualify. For SC/SCA candidates, at least 45% marks are needed to qualify, while ST candidates need at least 40% marks to qualify.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released at http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. The final selection is subject to fulfilment of necessary eligibility criteria, The decision of Teachers Recruitment Board is final in this regard.

Vacancy details: Shortfall vacancies : 3, PWD vacancies : 134. Backlog vacancies : 336, Current Vacancies : 1657, Minority Language/Medium vacancies : 14

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST