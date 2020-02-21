e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / TN TRB BEO answer key released

TN TRB BEO answer key released

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the tentative answer keys for block education officer (BEO) exams that were conducted on February 14, 15 and 16.

education Updated: Feb 21, 2020 09:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN TRB BEO answer key out
TN TRB BEO answer key out(HT File)
         

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the tentative answer keys for block education officer (BEO) exams that were conducted on February 14, 15 and 16. TN TRB has also released the question paper and response sheet for the exam.

Candidates can check the same at its official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The last date to raise objection is February 26 till 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to submit a proof from standard text books only to support their challenge.

Check direct links for TN TRB BEO answer key here

Question and Response Sheets

Objection Link

TNTRB had released the recruitment notification ad released the notification for the block education officer (BEO) along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on November 27. Online application process for the BEO was conducted from December 20 to January 9, 2020. The recruitment drive is done to fill 97 vacancies.

tags
top news
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Fear of violence during Trump’s visit may have pushed back J-K panchayat polls
Fear of violence during Trump’s visit may have pushed back J-K panchayat polls
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Russia intruding into 2020 US poll campaign for Trump re-election: Report
Russia intruding into 2020 US poll campaign for Trump re-election: Report
‘No need to dive deep into it’: Sena on CM Uddhav Thackeray meeting PM Modi
‘No need to dive deep into it’: Sena on CM Uddhav Thackeray meeting PM Modi
Volkswagen to unleash the new Golf GTI, teases image of new design
Volkswagen to unleash the new Golf GTI, teases image of new design
Yeh Ballet review: Gully Boy walked so new Netflix India film could dance
Yeh Ballet review: Gully Boy walked so new Netflix India film could dance
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z Flip

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News