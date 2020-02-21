TN TRB BEO answer key released

education

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the tentative answer keys for block education officer (BEO) exams that were conducted on February 14, 15 and 16. TN TRB has also released the question paper and response sheet for the exam.

Candidates can check the same at its official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The last date to raise objection is February 26 till 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to submit a proof from standard text books only to support their challenge.

TNTRB had released the recruitment notification ad released the notification for the block education officer (BEO) along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on November 27. Online application process for the BEO was conducted from December 20 to January 9, 2020. The recruitment drive is done to fill 97 vacancies.