TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Application for 1060 vacancies for lecturers begins today

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:08 IST

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will begin the application process for lecturers recruitment, today. The recruitment is being done filling 1060 vacancies of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering/Non Engineering) in Tamil Nadu Educational Service for the year 2017-2018.

The online application process will commence on January 22 and end on February 12 till 5 pm. Candidates can apply online at Teachers Recruitment Board website (trb.tn.nic.in).

Educational Qualification: To be a lecturer in Engineering subjects, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology with not less than sixty Percent of marks or equivalent. “Provided that if the candidate has a Master’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture*, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree level,” reads the notification.To be a lecturer in non engineering subjects, a candidate should have a first class Master’s degree in the appropriate branch of study.

Age Limit: Candidates should not be above 57 years as on July 1, 2019.

Examination fee

An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled candidates. SC, SCA, ST and differently abled candidates need to pay Rs 300 as examination fee.

Selection

Candidates will be selected in two stages: 1) Computer based examination 2) Awarding weightage marks during certificate verification

Vacancy details

Shortfall vacancies : 2, Current Vacancies : 1058 3. Total: 1060. The subject wise vacancies can be checked in the notification for the examination below:

Note: Candidates must read the recruitment notification properly before applying to know eligibility conditions, how to apply and much more.