TNDALU Admission 2023: Apply for LLM Courses till September 30 at tndalu.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University commenced the registration process for LLM porgrammes. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tndalu.ac.in. The application process will end on September 30. Registration Open for TNDALU LLM Admission 2023, Apply Now at tndalu.ac.in

TNDALU Admission 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for SC and ST candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1000.

TNDALU Admission 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed B.A/ LL.B degree either 5 five-year or 3-year with 45% with new regulationor 40% under old regulation.

TNDALU LLM Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at tndalu.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For any queries regarding filling up of online application form, candidates can mail to helpdesk.tndaluadmissions@gmail.com or llm2023soel@gmail.com

