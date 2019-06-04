TNDTE Diploma result 2019 declared at tndte.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

The Tamil Nadu TNDTE (Directorate of Technical Education) diploma results for April 2019 examination have been declared. Students can check the TNDTE DOTE result on the official website, tndte.gov.in. The exams were held in April this year.

Here is direct link for April 2019 Diploma Examination Individual result

To Avoid Site Traffic, www.tndte.gov.in can be viewed at New DOTE Website

Log on to intradote.tn.nic.in

Click on link for result

Enter your registration number and other details and click on go

Check your results and download it and take a printout

Note: Visit official website of TNDTE for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 14:36 IST