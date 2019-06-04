TNDTE Diploma result 2019 declared at tndte.gov.in, here’s direct link to check
TNDTE Diploma result 2019: The Tamil Nadu TNDTE (Directorate of Technical Education) diploma results for April 2019 examination have been declared.education Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:37 IST
The Tamil Nadu TNDTE (Directorate of Technical Education) diploma results for April 2019 examination have been declared. Students can check the TNDTE DOTE result on the official website, tndte.gov.in. The exams were held in April this year.
Here is direct link for April 2019 Diploma Examination Individual result
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2019 (TNEA 2019)
To Avoid Site Traffic, www.tndte.gov.in can be viewed at New DOTE Website
Log on to intradote.tn.nic.in
Click on link for result
Enter your registration number and other details and click on go
Check your results and download it and take a printout
Note: Visit official website of TNDTE for latest news and updates.
First Published: Jun 04, 2019 14:36 IST