TNPSC Group 2 admit card released, here’s how to download

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for main written exam for recruitment of posts under combined civil services examination II (Group II) on its official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2019. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website.

TNPSC Group II exam admit card: How to download

Here’s the direct link

Visit the official website, tnpscexams.in

Under the current notification section click on the ‘Download Admit card’ link beside COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (GROUP-II) (INTERVIEW POSTS) written at the top.

Key in your Login ID or registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:34 IST