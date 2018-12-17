TNPSC group 2 prelims result 2018 declared at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday declared the results of the preliminary examination for the direct recruitment of approximately 1,199 posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination–II (interview posts)(group-II services). The preliminary examination was held on November 11.

Candidates can check their TNPSC group 2 results by clicking here.

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of preliminary examination, written examination and oral test or interview. The marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the qualified candidates will not be counted for determining their final merit.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2018: Steps to check the results

1) Visit TNPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for group 2 preliminary exam result running on top of the page

3) A pdf page containing result will be displayed on the screen

4) Take a printout for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of TNPSC for latest updates on the examination.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 17:14 IST