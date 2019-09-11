TNPSC Group 4 answer key released at tnpsc.gov.in, here’s how to raise objection

education

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for combined civil services group 4 recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC group 4 exam can download the answer key from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had conducted the group 4 exam on September 1. Candidates can also raise objections against any answer online before September 17.

The link to submit the representations against any answer key can be found on the homepage after you visit tnpsc.gov.in

How to download TNPSC Group 4 answer key:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads ‘TNPSC group 4 answer key’

Click on the name of the paper you wish to see the answer key for

A PDF fill will appear.

Download and check your answers.

Click here to challenge answer key

The examination is being conducted to fill 6,491 vacancies, including 397 vacancies of Village Administrative Officer, 2688 vacancies of Junior Assistant (non-security), 1901 vacancies of typist and 784 vacancies of Steno-Typist (Grade–III). The number of vacancy is subject to change. Candidates were given three hours to solve 200 questions, which carried a maximum of 300 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for selection (for all communities) is 90.

