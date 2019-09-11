TNPSC Lab Assistant result 2019 declared at tnpsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:30 IST

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of Lab Assistant recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC lab assistant exam can download their result from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had conducted the lab assistant exam on June 22, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website and download the result at tnpsc.gov.in after logging in using their roll numbers.

How to check TNPSC Lab Assistan Result:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Click on “Latest Result’ tab

Click on the relevant link provided for TNPSC lab assistant result 2019

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on sceen.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 10:30 IST