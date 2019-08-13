TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for assistant tourist officer before August 20, check details here

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is hiring assistant tourist officers, grade 3. The online application process is already going on and the last date to apply is August 20, 2019.

Candidates having a degree or diploma in travel and tourism and must have undergone Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation offered by the Department of Technical Education can apply for the posts. Applicant should be fluent in both, English and Tamil language.

There are a total of 42 posts. Candidates will have to qualify a main written exam after which they will be called for counselling. The exam will be conducted on September 29, 2019

Exam Schedule :

Paper – I (Travel and Tourism)---- 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M

Paper – II (General Studies)--------2.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Check full notification here

Click here to apply online

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:27 IST