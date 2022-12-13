TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forests posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has Invited applications for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services. The application process commenced today, December 13, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 12. Interested candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can make corrections to their applications from January 17 to January 19. The preliminary examination for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests will be held on April 30 from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm. The date of TNPSC Main examination will be announced after declaration of the results of the Preliminary Examination.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The registration fee is ₹150 and the preliminary examination fee is ₹100. The Main written examination fee is ₹200.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 34 years.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor‘s degree in Science or Engineering. For more details, candidates are advised to refer the notification given below.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection of a candidate will take place in four stages:

(I) A preliminary exam to determine which applicants will be admitted to the main written examination

(ii) The main written examination

(iii) The physical examination

(iv) An oral test in the form of an interview.

Here's the direct link to apply

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Candidates have to do ‘One Time Registration’ using Aadhaar

After registration, apply online

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification here