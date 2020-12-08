e-paper
Home / Education / TNUSRB SI Result 2020 declared, viva-voce call letter released, here’s list of shortlisted candidates

TNUSRB SI Result 2020 declared, viva-voce call letter released, here’s list of shortlisted candidates

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared the PET/PST results for the candidates registered for Sub-Inspector recruitment. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST after qualifying the written exam can check their roll number in the merit list on the official website - tnusrbonline.org

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNUSRB SI Result 2020 declared
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared the PET/PST results for the candidates registered for Sub-Inspector recruitment. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST after qualifying the written exam can check their roll number in the merit list on the official website - tnusrbonline.org.The merit list contains the enrolment number of candidates who are shortlisted for the next level- viva voce for both, open and departmental recruitment.

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI merit list

TNUSRB has also released the call letter for SI viva-voce. Candidates will have to download it by logging in using their User ID and Password.

Click here to download TNUSRB SI call letter

The TNUSRB SI viva voce will be conducted for a total of 10 marks for both and open and departmental recruitments. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 969 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police in Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police).

