TNUSRB sub-inspector exam answer key released, here’s how to check

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer keys for its exam held for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (fingerprint) that was held on December 22 and 23. Candidates can check the answer key on its official website at tnusrbonline.org

However, the answer key is preliminary and the final answer key will be released after considering the objection raised by the candidates.

Candidates can send any dispute/objection in questions or answers should be sent with documentary proof by post to inspector general of police or member secretary, TNUSRB, old commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai - 8, on or before December 31, 6 pm.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key for TNUSRB

Answer keys are available, separately, for open and departmental candidates.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:29 IST