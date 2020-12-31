e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Education / Top educational scholarships for Indian students

Top educational scholarships for Indian students

To make education affordable for students, the government and various organisations offer various scholarships. Check details here...

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

With the increasing cost of education, many meritorious and financially weak students drop-out of schools or colleges. Some of them even give-up their dream of pursuing higher education.

According to a report by the Hindu, of an initial enrolment of 100 students, on average only 70 finish school in India. Similarly, the enrolment of students in higher institutes is not impressive. To make education affordable for such students, the government and various organisations offer various scholarships.

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)

The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), covers academic areas in the sciences, social sciences, engineering and medicine.

Around 1,000 students are shortlisted through the test for the scholarship. The scholarship is provided till the completion of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) for the courses in sciences and social sciences. But, the students pursuing engineering and medicine get the scholarship up to the post-graduate level.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY)

Started in 1999, the KVPY programme is coordinated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The scholarship is for the students who wish to pursue a career in scientific research. The students eligible for it are provided assistance till the pre-PhD level. The students are shortlisted for the KVPY through an aptitude test, which is held across different centers in major cities in India.

Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students

The Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) offers scholarship to students belonging to the minority communities such as Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi. The scholarship is provided to the students of the minority communities for pursuing studies till MPhil/ PhD degree in Arts (Humanities), Social Sciences, Sciences, Technology & Engineering and not availing of the benefit of JRF of UGC-NET or UGC-CSIR NET.

TOEFL Scholarship

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) scholarship helps students pursue studies outside India in a listed college or university. The TOEFL list covers 9,000 institutions across 130 countries. The students who want to pursue undergraduate or post graduate studies abroad have to take a test. They are required to get a grade-point average of 80 or more on a 100-point scale, or a 3.0 grade-point average or more on a 4-point scale.

British Council IELTS Scholarship

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination is a language proficiency test for students intending to study abroad. Those who get shortlisted in the test are provided financial aid to study in English-speaking country outside India.

tags
top news
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News