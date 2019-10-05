Top MNCs recruit Aligarh Muslim University students

education

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Top multinational companies, including Emirates Airlines, EFS Technologies, National Institute of Smart Government, Ango Zara International, Jara Technologies, Hexa View, JK Technologies, Acxiom Consulting and Piramal Education Foundation, among others, have hired 150 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students pursing various courses in a campus placement drive organised by the Training and Placement Office-General.

“The selected students are from humanities, languages, agri business, management, engineering, physical education, computer science and social work backgrounds,” said Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer (TPO)-General.

Jahangir Alam, Assistant TPO-General, added that the highest salary offered in the placement drive was Rs 15 lakh per annum.

The training and placement officers pointed out that more such placement drives will be conducted as Azim Premji Foundation, Chegg India, Cocentrix and Talent Recruit are keen to hire AMU students.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST