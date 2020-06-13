e-paper
TPSC Tripura Forest Service Grade II Recruitment 2020: Apply before July 8

Tripura Public Service Commission, or TPSC, has invited online applications for the Tripura Forest Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura on its official website.

Jun 13, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tripura Public Service Commission, or TPSC, has invited online applications for the Tripura Forest Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura on its official website. The online registration process had started on June 9, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at tpsconline.in on or before July 8, 2020.

A candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science of any recognised university or its equivalent with at least one of the following subjects-Agriculture, Botany, Engineering (Agriculture /Chemical/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical), Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology or Honours Certificate holder from any of the Government Forest Rangers College provided he/she is sponsored by the State/Union Territories.

A candidate should be between 21 to 40 years old.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300. For ST/SC/BPL applicants, the registration fee is Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification. (http://www.tpsconline.in/Public/PDF/04-2020.pdf)

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

