Tripura cancels classes in educational institutions, only online teaching to continue

Tripura Higher Education department has decided to cancel classes in educational institutions that were supposed to start from December 1.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:39 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
All the educational institutions in Tripura have been closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic.
All the educational institutions in Tripura have been closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. (AP file)
         

Tripura Higher Education department has decided to cancel classes in educational institutions that were supposed to start from December 1, as they did not receive positive response from the health department of the state regarding reopening of institutions.

Education department’s high-level committee meeting had decided to start classes for 10th and 12th in schools and colleges from December 1, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

All the educational institutions were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of not receiving positive response from the Health and Family Welfare department, Tripura, regarding reopening of College/Institution, it has been decided to cancel the physical attendance of the students in the Colleges/Institutions....This will remain in effect until further notification issued from this end,” said a notification served by director of Higher Education Saju Vaheed recently.

There are nearly 4,400 government and govt-aided schools in the state.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the education department in the state launched online classes; video lectures on local TV channels, students’ helpline call centre and SMS-based classes for students.

A total of 32,695 Covid-19 patients were recorded in the state out of which 367 died, according to a latest report. Two others died by suicide.

