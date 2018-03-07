Tripura Class 10 exam rescheduled due to cabinet oath-taking ceremony

A paper of the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the new BJP cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony.

The new cabinet will take oath on March 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers. “Students will appear for language papers such as Bengali, Hindi and Mizo on March 10 instead of 9. We have rescheduled the exam due to unavoidable circumstances,” said TBSE president Mihir Kanti Deb.

The Class 10 exams started from March 6 and will be conducted till April 10. As many as 47,596 candidates are enrolled to appear for the exams at 51 centres this year. The number of candidates was 51,294 last year.

The higher secondary or Class 12 examination will commence on March 8 and continue till April 13. As many as 25,512 students have been registered for it in 30 centres this year.

The board has also rescheduled three papers of Class 12. The first exam - English - was supposed to be conducted on March 5 but was rescheduled due to the assembly polls. Similarly, two other papers -mathematics and philosophy - were postponed from March 12 to April 13 to avoid a clash with polling in Charilam constituency.