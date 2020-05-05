Tripura govt starts identifying schools with less Science, Commerce students

education

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:08 IST

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has taken initiative to identify schools having less number of students in Science and Commerce streams throughout the state.

As part of it, the state government asked the concerned district education officers of total eight districts of the state to conduct a survey to find out such schools.

“ There are many schools having less students in Science stream in comparison to teachers. So, we have asked the concerned district education officers to find out such schools having less number of Science students and discuss the matter with the respective school managing committee and local representatives to check out possibilities of shifting these students to nearby schools. The same thing will apply for Commerce stream too,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons on Monday evening.

Nath said this after a letter served by West District Education Officer Rupan Roy on May 02 became viral. “ .....In accordance to the decision taken by the higher authority, schools which are running with subjects/ streams in HS ( +2 stage) in class XI & XII having less/ poor number of students as required for affiliation to TBSE is / are to be withdrawn/ cancelled,” the letter reads.

“ We have not taken any decision on that till now. But we don’t want to take new admissions in Class 11 Science and Commerce in such schools. We will first see the survey report and opinions of the local representatives and then take our decision. We will surely announce the number of schools having less number of Science and Commerce students after the survey reports come to us,” he said.

He also said that some MLAs have shown interest to shift the Science and Commerce streams having less students to nearby schools so that the teachers of these schools could also be transferred to the nearby schools.