e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tripura govt starts identifying schools with less Science, Commerce students

Tripura govt starts identifying schools with less Science, Commerce students

As part of it, the state government asked the concerned district education officers of total eight districts of the state to conduct a survey to find out such schools.

education Updated: May 05, 2020 15:08 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has taken initiative to identify schools having less number of students in Science and Commerce streams throughout the state.

As part of it, the state government asked the concerned district education officers of total eight districts of the state to conduct a survey to find out such schools.

“ There are many schools having less students in Science stream in comparison to teachers. So, we have asked the concerned district education officers to find out such schools having less number of Science students and discuss the matter with the respective school managing committee and local representatives to check out possibilities of shifting these students to nearby schools. The same thing will apply for Commerce stream too,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons on Monday evening.

Nath said this after a letter served by West District Education Officer Rupan Roy on May 02 became viral. “ .....In accordance to the decision taken by the higher authority, schools which are running with subjects/ streams in HS ( +2 stage) in class XI & XII having less/ poor number of students as required for affiliation to TBSE is / are to be withdrawn/ cancelled,” the letter reads.

“ We have not taken any decision on that till now. But we don’t want to take new admissions in Class 11 Science and Commerce in such schools. We will first see the survey report and opinions of the local representatives and then take our decision. We will surely announce the number of schools having less number of Science and Commerce students after the survey reports come to us,” he said.

He also said that some MLAs have shown interest to shift the Science and Commerce streams having less students to nearby schools so that the teachers of these schools could also be transferred to the nearby schools.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News