TS EAMCET hall ticket 2018 released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket 2018: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the hall ticket/ admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2018) on its official website. The agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination will be held on May 2 and 3. The engineering course tests will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7.

Candidates can download their admit cards by clicking here. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, date of birth and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save it on your computer and take a printout. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. The hall tickets will be available for download till May 1. The last date for receipt of application with additional late fee of Rs 10,000 is April 28.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into the first year of the following under graduate professional courses offered in the universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state.

A) BE., BTech / BTech (Bio-Tech) / BTech. (Diary Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ B Pharmacy / B Tech (Food Technology (FT)) / BSc (Hons) Agriculture / BSc (Hons) Horticulture / BVSc & AH / BFSc

B) Pharm-D.

Note: Visit official website of TS EAMCET 2018 for details and latest update.