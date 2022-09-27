TS ICET counselling 2022 schedule today; Know where, how to apply

IS ICET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the schedule for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule on September 27. After that, candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can apply for admission on tsicet.nic.in.

"TSICET-2022 Admissions counselling details will be made available in website https://tsicet.nic.in on 27-09-2022", reads an official notification.

How to apply for TS ICET 2022 counselling process

Go to the TS ICET counselling website, tsicet.nic.in.

Pay the processing fee.

Key in registration number and other details and login.

Fill in the required details.

Book slot and move to certificate verification.

Login for option entry.

Print saved options and logout.

TS ICST is administered by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admitting students to MBA and MCA courses at Telangana state universities and their affiliated colleges.

The entrance test was held on July 27 and 28, 2022 in two shifts. Provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and result was announced on August 27.

