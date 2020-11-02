e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TS ICET results 2020 to be declared today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

TS ICET results 2020 to be declared today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

TS ICET Result 2020: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their TS ICET results online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS ICET results 2020.
TS ICET results 2020.(PTI file )
         

TS ICET Result 2020: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the results and final answer keys of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on November 2, 2020, at 3.30 pm, on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their TS ICET results online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

“TSICET – 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM,” reads an official statement flashing on the website.

The Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted the TS ICET as an offline pen-paper-based examination on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the TS ICET 2020 examination was released on October 7 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till October 10.

TS ICET - 2020 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

How to check TS ICET Results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2020 result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS ICET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In