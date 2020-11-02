TS ICET results 2020 to be declared today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:31 IST

TS ICET Result 2020: The Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the results and final answer keys of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on November 2, 2020, at 3.30 pm, on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their TS ICET results online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

“TSICET – 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM,” reads an official statement flashing on the website.

The Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted the TS ICET as an offline pen-paper-based examination on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the TS ICET 2020 examination was released on October 7 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till October 10.

TS ICET - 2020 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

How to check TS ICET Results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2020 result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS ICET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.