  • TS PGECET 2022: Application deadline deferred till July 17. 
TS PGECET 2022: Last date to register extended till July 17
Published on Jul 11, 2022 02:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Osmania University has extended the online application deadline for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. Interested candidates can register till July 17.

“The Last Date for Online Application Submission without Late Fee is extended upto 17/07/2022”, reads the official websites.

The TS PGECET 2022 examination will be held from July 29 to August 1. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.

The application fee is 500 for SC/ST/PwD category while 1000 is for other candidates.

TS PGECET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on, “Application Fee Payment”

Fill in the details and proceed with application

Download and print the application for future reference.

