TSLPRB 2018: Read this before appearing for PET/PMT

If you are one of the applicants for Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) physical measurement test (PMT)/ physical efficiency test (PET) 2018, this news is for you. Today is the last day to download the hall ticket of TSLPRB PMT/ PET for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and constable.

If you have still not downloaded the TSLPRB hall ticket, click at the direct link given below. Candidates need to fill in their roll number or registration number and date of birth to login. The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the TSLPRB website only till Saturday midnight. The exam will be conducted on December 17, 2018.

A total of 377770 candidates will appear for the TSLPRB PMT/ PET.

Click here to download the hall ticket for TSLPRB PMT/ PET

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 09:37 IST