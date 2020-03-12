TSPSC engineering services notification 2020 released, 93 vacancies on offer

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:58 IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released an official notification inviting online application for TSPSC engineering services exam 2020 for the posts of manager in metropolitan water supply and sewerage board engineering services. There are a total of 93 vacancies.

The online application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on March 31. Candidates can apply online at tspsc.gov.in. Hall tickets will be released seven days before the examination.

TSPSC Engineering Services 2020: Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the U.G.C. or AICTE.

Candidates should be between 18 and 34 years of age.

Pay Scale: Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450.

Detail of Posts:

Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Civil Engg. branch)

Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Mechanical Engg. branch)

Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Electrical Engg. branch)

Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Electronics & Communication Engg.branch)

Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Computer Science / Information Technology branch)

Procedure of Selection:

i) Examination (Objective Type) by Online / OMR based and

ii) Personality assessment test (Interview) (only for those qualified as per Rules).

Check official notification