TSPSC TRT hall ticket released for Language Pandit, School assistant (Telugu)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has until Wednesday evening released the admit card/hall ticket of the written tests for recruitment of Language Pandit and school assistant for Telugu subject only, out of the various teaching posts advertised by the commission in October 2017 (Notification Nos. 52/2017 to 56/2017). Candidates are still waiting for hall ticket of other entrance tests.

The commission on Wednesday issued a notification asking candidates to re download their hall tickets from 11am on February 21. This means, if any candidate has downloaded the hall ticket before 11am on Feb 21, they should visit TSPSC website and download their hall ticket again.

Steps to download the TSPSC teachers recruitment test (TRT) admit cards:

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘Hall Ticket’

3) Click on the link for ‘Hallticket download for TRT notification’



a) For ‘Language Pandit’ hall ticket, click here to download the admit card

b) For ‘School assistant’ hall ticket, click here to download the admit card

4) Enter your TSPSC ID and date of birth

5) Click on go

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7 Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same

The notification for the exam released on October 21, 2017 was for the recruitment of approximately 8,792 teachers in the School Education Department of the state.

Out of the 8,792 vacancies announced, 5,415 were for secondary grade teacher, 1,941 for school assistants, 1,011 for Language Pandits, 416 for Physical Education Teachers and nine vacancies for school assistants (physical education).

Candidates applying for School Assistants, Language Pandits and Secondary Grade Teachers will be selected on the basis of combined marks secured in the written examination to be conducted by the TSPSC (80%) and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) (20%).

Candidates applying for Physical Education Teacher (PET) and School Assistants (Physical Education), will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the written examination.

Note: Visit the official website of TSPSC for latest updates.