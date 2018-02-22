TSPSC TRT hall ticket for secondary grade teacher issued; for school assistant English, maths to be out on Friday

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the hall tickets for Secondary grade teacher (Telugu) and Secondary grade teacher (English) on Thursday. The commission has also said that the admit cards for School assistant English and School assistant maths and social studies (English medium) will be released at 11am on Friday. Candidates can download it by clicking on Hallticket download for TRT notification link below.

Steps to download the TSPSC TRT Hall ticket for Secondary grade teacher:

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC attspsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘Hall Ticket’

3) Click on the link for ‘Hallticket download for TRT notification’

a) Click here to login and access admit cards for Secondary grade teacher (Telugu)

b) Click here to login and access admit cards for Secondary grade teacher (English)

4) Enter your TSPSC ID and date of birth

5) Click on go

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7 Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same

The commission had on Wednesday evening released the admit card/hall ticket of the written tests for recruitment of Language Pandit and school assistant for Telugu, out of the various teaching posts advertised by the commission in October 2017 (Notification Nos. 52/2017 to 56/2017).

Candidates are still waiting for hall ticket of other entrance tests.

The notification for the exam released on October 21, 2017 was for the recruitment of approximately 8,792 teachers in the School Education Department of the state.

Out of the 8,792 vacancies announced, 5,415 were for secondary grade teacher, 1,941 for school assistants, 1,011 for Language Pandits, 416 for Physical Education Teachers and nine vacancies for school assistants (physical education).

Candidates applying for School Assistants, Language Pandits and Secondary Grade Teachers will be selected on the basis of combined marks secured in the written examination to be conducted by the TSPSC (80%) and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) (20%).

Candidates applying for Physical Education Teacher (PET) and School Assistants (Physical Education), will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the written examination.

Note: Visit the official website of TSPSC for latest updates.