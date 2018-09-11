TSPSC VRO hall ticket released at tspsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the hall tickets for the exam to recruit village revenue officer in revenue department on its official website. Candidates can download it by clicking on Hall ticket download for VRO link.

In case of any problem in downloading the admit card, candidates can call the TSPSC officials on numbers given here: 1) TSPSC Help Desk - 040-24606666 2) Deputy Secretary - 7288896615 3) Assistant Secretary - 7288896626, 4) Section Officer - 7288896653.

TSPSC plans to fill approximately 700 vacancies through this recruitment process. The hall ticket should be kept carefully for future requirements at the time of certificate verification etc. The examination will be held on September 16.

Steps to download the TSPSC VRO hall ticket:

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘VRO Hall Ticket download’

3) Enter your TSPSC ID and date of birth

4) Click on go

5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6 Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same

Note: Visit the official website of TSPSC for latest news and updates.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:08 IST