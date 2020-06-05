TULIP internship portal: Graduates, engineers can soon intern with urban bodies

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:48 IST

Young graduates will soon be able to secure internships with municipal bodies across the country as the HRD and Urban Affairs ministries on Thursday launched a first of its kind programme that aims to harness the potential of the youth to better Indian cities.

The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP). Which was launched by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri aims to provide access to internship opportunities in 4400 Urban local bodies and smart cities pan India.

At the launch event, Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Urban Affairs ministries for the initiative. Urban Affairs minister Puri said that it is expected that 25000 fresh graduates will receive opportunity of internship in the first year itself. This will not only help the interns get hands on experience in the vast activities of urban local bodies but will also help to create a resource upon which the industry can draw easily for hiring.

TULIP was conceived pursuant to the Budget 2020-21 announcement by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the theme ‘Aspirational India’, an official statement said. “The Government proposes to start a program whereby the urban local bodies across the country would provide internship opportunities to fresh engineers for a period up to one year,” the finance minister had said in her budget speech.

This launch is also an important stepping stone for fulfillment of MHRD and AICTE’s goal of 1 crore successful internships by the year 2025. Any graduate who have completed B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, BSc etc. can apply within 18 months from the date of graduation.