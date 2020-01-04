CAT Topper 2019: Two of four toppers in Maharashtra are trainers

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:00 IST

Two of the four toppers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 from Maharashtra are Mumbai-based coaching faculty.

Four candidates from Maharashtra scored a perfect 100 percentile in exam held on November 24, 2019. While this is lower than last year’s figures, seven candidates from the state scored 100 percentile. This is the highest among other states.

Thane-based coaching faculty Patrick D’Souza scored a 100 percentile for the sixth time. D’Souza, who has been taking the exam for the past 16 years to understand the changing pattern of the papers, scored a perfect 100 percentile for the fourth year in a row. Another faculty from IMS Mumbai, who goes by the name Scrabbler or J, also scored a perfect 100. The Scrabbler is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“This was my sixth time getting a 100 percentile. I took the test to understand how the patterns are changing every year so I can teach my students accordingly,” said D’Souza.

A total of 10 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the exam this year conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. All the toppers are men and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six candidates are from the IITs, two are from the NITs, and one candidate is from Jadavpur University.

Of the candidates scoring an overall 100 percentile, 4 candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining candidates are from six other states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode said, “This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam.”