e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Education / CAT Topper 2019: Two of four toppers in Maharashtra are trainers

CAT Topper 2019: Two of four toppers in Maharashtra are trainers

Four candidates from Maharashtra scored a perfect 100 percentile in exam held on November 24, 2019.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:00 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A total of 10 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the exam this year conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.
A total of 10 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the exam this year conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. (Mint file)
         

Two of the four toppers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 from Maharashtra are Mumbai-based coaching faculty.

Four candidates from Maharashtra scored a perfect 100 percentile in exam held on November 24, 2019. While this is lower than last year’s figures, seven candidates from the state scored 100 percentile. This is the highest among other states.

Thane-based coaching faculty Patrick D’Souza scored a 100 percentile for the sixth time. D’Souza, who has been taking the exam for the past 16 years to understand the changing pattern of the papers, scored a perfect 100 percentile for the fourth year in a row. Another faculty from IMS Mumbai, who goes by the name Scrabbler or J, also scored a perfect 100. The Scrabbler is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“This was my sixth time getting a 100 percentile. I took the test to understand how the patterns are changing every year so I can teach my students accordingly,” said D’Souza.

A total of 10 candidates have scored a 100 percentile in the exam this year conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. All the toppers are men and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six candidates are from the IITs, two are from the NITs, and one candidate is from Jadavpur University.

Of the candidates scoring an overall 100 percentile, 4 candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining candidates are from six other states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode said, “This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam.”

tags
top news
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News