Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment
(UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Two officials and a teacher of the education department were booked here over an alleged illegal appointment, police said on Friday.
An FIR was lodged against district inspectors of schools (DIOs) Bhaskar Misra and Narendra Dev Pandey and teacher Dhananjay Kumar Pandey of secondary education department in City Kotwali police station on Thursday on a complaint of one Ravi Tiwari, Station House Officer Bipin Singh said.
Tiwari has alleged that Dhananjay Kumar Pandey was given an appointment in Parshuram Inter College, Pakwainar, in the academic year 2018-19 without having the requisite educational qualification and making payment of wrong honorarium, he said.
Police said they are probing the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rules scrapping 1-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year: BCI to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen in West Bengal today; classes 9-12 to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SUIIT will start new B Tech course and M Tech course
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online GMAT exam to now have Analytical Writing Assessment section
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now
- JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox