Home / Education / Uttarakhand CM launches portal to help unemployed youth get jobs

Uttarakhand CM launches portal to help unemployed youth get jobs

education Updated: May 13, 2020 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Dehradun
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.(HT file)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched a portal aimed at creating employment avenues for the trained youth as well as offering them skill development opportunities to increase their employability.

The portal, ‘HOPE’ - Helping Out People Everywhere, has already begun collecting data on the youths staying in the state as well as migrant youths who have returned recently from outside, Secretary Skill Development Ranjit Sinha said.

The portal will not only provide a platform to the youths for job hunting and skill development through its database but will also help potential employers find human resources as per their requirements, Sinha said.

Information like where they worked, what they did, their specialisation, area of interest and the kind of employment they are looking for can be shared by the youths on the portal, the official said.

Once the database is ready, the portal will be linked with the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana which was launched recently, he said.

Information on youths applying from a particular village will be readily available on the portal and will help in village-based analysis of the database, he said, adding that it will make it easier for the government to work out village-specific programmes.

In view of the decline in employment opportunities caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the chief minister wants to train the youths or refine the skills of the trained to help them get jobs, Sinha said.

