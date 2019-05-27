UBSE result 2019 date and time: Uttarakhand board 10th, 12th results on May 30

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Monday announced that the chairman of the board will declare the results for both class 10 and 12 on May 30 at 10:30am. The results will be uploaded on the website soon after the formal declaration and students will be able to check from 11am.

Neeta Tiwari, secretary UBSE after a meeting with senior officers of the board in Ramanagar said, “The board exams for both class 10 and 12 were conducted in the state from March 1-27, where a total of 2,74,817 students appeared, (1,49,950 from class 10 and 1,24,867 from class 12). The results will be declared by the chairman of the board on May 30 at 10:30am. Half an hour after the results are formally declared, students can check their results on the website of UBSE that is http://ubse.uk.gov.in.”

This year the evaluation process was delayed by 20 days as teachers were away on poll duty. Around 6,000 teachers were deployed across 30 evaluation centres. Examinations were conducted across 1,317 centres in the state, out of which 237 were identified as sensitive and 27 as highly-sensitive.

While students await the results, some said that the board exams this year were comparatively easier than last year. In 2018, the pass percentage was 74.57% for class 12 and 78.90% for class 10.

Bhavneshwari Bisht, a Class 12 student of a government school in Dehradun, who had Humanities stream and recently appeared for the board exam said, “Exams were easier this year compared to the question paper of last year. We were expecting tough questions but none of the questions were out of syllabus. Only the one mark questions for Political Science exam were a bit tricky.”

The secretary of the board had also inspected around 70 examination centres after which she said that students were overall happy with the question papers this year, especially with mathematics.

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:28 IST