UCEED, CEED 2020 admit cards released, direct links to download here

UCEED, CEED 2020 admit cards released. The entrance examination will be held on January 18, 2020. The schedule date for downloading the admit card for the examination is January 1, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2019 15:16 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UCEED admit card 2020(UCEED)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the admit card for the UCEED and CEED 2020 exam on its official website. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit card online at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2020/ for CEED exam while for UCEED 2020 exam candidates have to visit http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2020/

The entrance examination will be held on January 18, 2020. The schedule date for downloading the admit card for the examination is January 1, 2020.

UCEED will conduct the examination in two parts. Part A will entirely be a computer based examination, whereas Part B will have questions related to the sketching. The total duration of the examination is three hours. Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible to take admission for B.Des course at IIT.

Click here for information brochure

Important dates:

CEED and UCEED 2020 entrance exams --- January 18, 2020

Declaration of CEED result 2020 ----- March 4, 2020

Declaration of UCEED result 2020 -----March 13, 2020

Click here to download UCEED admit card 2020

Click here to download CEED admit card 2020

