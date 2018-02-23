UGC NET 2018 detailed notification issued at cbsenet.nic.in, registration begins on March 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the detailed notification for the UGC NET examination to be conducted in July 2018. Read the notification carefully before applying for the exam.

According to the notification, the National Eligibility Test will be conducted on July 8. The application process will start on March 5. The last date for applying online is April 5, and the fee can be paid until April 6.

The CBSE conducts the exam on the behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges as well as the Junior Research Fellowship.

Eligibility:

Qualification: Candidates applying for the exam should have secured at least 55% marks in a post-graduate or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the non-creamy layer, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and people with disabilities (PwD) are eligible if they have secured at least 50% marks in post-graduate or equivalent examination.

Age: For JRF, candidates should not be more than 30 years on July 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy), transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.

Examination

There will be two papers conducted on the same day.

Paper 1 will have 50 objective type compulsory questions carrying two marks each. The questions will be of a general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper 2 will have 100 objective type compulsory questions carrying 2 marks each which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. All the questions of Paper – II will be compulsory, covering the entire syllabi of the earlier Paper II and Paper – III (including all electives, without options).

The admit card will be uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in in the third week of June.

Note: Candidates must check details like age, qualification, examination centres, application procedure, fees, procedure and criteria for declaration of results, etc, from the detailed brochure before applying.