UGC NET December 2019 admit card to be released today at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET December 2019 admit card will be released on November 10, 2019, at ntanet.nic.in. Check updates here.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 09:17 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET December 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
UGC NET December 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

National Testing Agency has released an official notification declaring that the admit card for UGC NET December 2019 examination will be released on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on November 9, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card once it is released, online at ntanet.nic.in.

“The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on November 10, 2019, due to the extension of the last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir up to 08th November 2019,” the official notification reads.

The examination will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

How to download UGC NET December 2019 admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘NET December 2019 admit card,’ appearing on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

