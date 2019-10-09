e-paper
UGC NET December 2019: Application date extended, revised schedule at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2019: The last date to apply for UGC NET December 2019 exam has been extended to October 15, 2019 from October 9, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:57 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA on Wednesday issued a notification on its official website, saying that the date to submit online application form for UGC NET December 2019 exam has been extended.(ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
         

The last date to apply for UGC NET December 2019 exam has been extended to October 15, 2019 from October 9, 2019. The registration date has been extended to provide more time to candidates to apply for the exam.

NTA on Wednesday issued a notification on its official website, saying that the date to submit online application form for UGC NET December 2019 exam has been extended ‘in view of a number of requests being received in this regard’.

The NTA has also issued the revised schedule for application for UGC NET exam with this notification, according to which now the last date to apply for JEE main is October 15 (11.50pm) and the last date to pay fees is October 16 (through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50pm).

The date of correction in particulars in Online Application Form remains the same i.e. Oct 18 to Oct 25 upto 11.50 pm).

Applicants can contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200) if there is any query regarding online application and fee payment. They can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available in the Candidate’s Login.

Note: For latest news and updates about the exam visit NTA UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:55 IST

