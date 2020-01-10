UGC NET e- certificate, JRF award letter for December 2019 released

education

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:07 IST

National Testing Agency has released the e- certificates and JRF award letters for the candidates who have qualified UGC NET December 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the exam can download their e- certificates and award letters online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2019 exam was conducted between December 2 to 6 and over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

The validity of NET e- certificate for the award of junior research fellowship (JRF) is 3 years from the date of declaration of the result.The e- certificate for Assistant Professor has lifetime validity.

With this e- certificate, candidates can either apply for assistant professor in any institution or apply for PhD programme in any university.

Here’s the direct link to download e-certificates and JRF award letters.

How to download:

1.Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘E-certificates and JRF award letters for qualified candidates of UGC NET June 2019 exam’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.UGC NET certificate and JRF award letter will appear on the display screen

6.Download the e certificate and take its print out for future reference.