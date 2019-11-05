e-paper
UGC NET exam 2019: NTA issues important notice for SET candidates

The NTA NET 2019 examination will be conducted from December 2 to December 6, 2019. For which, the admit card will be released on November 9, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The corrigendum states that only those candidates who have cleared SET till June 1, 2002, will now be eligible to apply for the NET exam.
The corrigendum states that only those candidates who have cleared SET till June 1, 2002, will now be eligible to apply for the NET exam. (HT file)
         

National Testing Agency has released a corrigendum notice regarding the revision of eligibility criteria for SET candidates who wish to apply for NTA UGC-NET December 2019.

According to the official notification that was released earlier, candidates who have cleared SET before December 1, 2002, are eligible to apply for NET. NTA has now made a revision and issued a corrigendum. The corrigendum states that only those candidates who have cleared SET till June 1, 2002, will now be eligible to apply for the NET exam.

“For SET Candidates: The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges situated in the State from where they have cleared their SET,” the corrigendum reads.

The NTA NET 2019 examination will be conducted from December 2 to December 6, 2019. For which, the admit card will be released on November 9, 2019. The admit card will carry the details regarding the date, time and venue of the examination.

