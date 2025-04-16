UGC NET June 2025 notification released; check key dates, exam pattern & more

On Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the notification for the UGC-NET June 2025 examination. The application process for the examination has also started. The UGC NET examination is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of 'Assistant Professor' and for the award of 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.​ UGC NET June 2025 notification has been released. Candidates can check key dates, exam pattern and more here. (HT file)

Candidates applying for the examination should carefully read the bulletin released by NTA, which provides comprehensive details about the examination process, eligibility criteria, important dates, and application procedures. Candidates can apply for UGC—NET June 2025 through “Online” mode only. The Application Form will not be accepted in any other mode.

Key Dates

Application Window: 16 April 2025 to 7 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: 8 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Correction Window: 9 May to 10 May 2025

Admit Card Release: To be announced on the official NTA website

Examination Dates: 21st June 2025 to 30th June 2025.

Result Declaration: To be announced

Examination Structure

The UGC-NET June 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising two papers:​

Paper I: Designed to assess teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper II: Subject-specific paper based on the candidate's chosen subject.​

Both papers will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted without any break between them.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have secured at least 55% marks (50% for reserved categories) in a Master's degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.

Age Limit:

JRF: Not more than 30 years as of June 1, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates must apply online through the official NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application process involves registration, filling in personal and academic details, uploading required documents, and paying the examination fee.

Examination Fee

General/Unreserved: ₹1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

Subjects and Examination Centers

The UGC-NET June 2025 will cover a wide range of subjects. The official bulletin provides a detailed list of subjects along with their codes. The examination will be conducted across various cities in India, providing candidates with the flexibility to choose their preferred examination center.

Important Instructions

Ensure that all information provided in the application form is accurate and complete.

Keep a copy of the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.

Regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the examination.​

For detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official Information Bulletin available at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/images/information-bulletin-for-ugc-net-june-2025-16042025.pdf.​