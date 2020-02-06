e-paper
Home / Education / UGC NET Result 2020: AMU student secures 100 percentile

UGC NET Result 2020: AMU student secures 100 percentile

Kajal Bhardwaj said, "For several years, I was preparing for the JRF. Learning basic concepts are very important. I worked hard and I am very happy with the result."

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Aligarh Muslim University Hindi Department research student Kajal Bhardwaj.
Aligarh Muslim University Hindi Department research student Kajal Bhardwaj. (ANI )
         

A research student of the Aligarh Muslim University Hindi Department, Kajal Bhardwaj, has scored 100 percentile in the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET).

Kajal Bhardwaj said, “For several years, I was preparing for the JRF. Learning basic concepts are very important. I worked hard and I am very happy with the result.”

Kajal made her teachers proud on December 31 when the results of UGC NET JRF were declared. She had appeared for the exam on December 5. However, she said that this was not the first time that she had appeared for the JRF exam. “Earlier, I had qualified the NET exam but could not qualify the JRF,” she added.

She also said, “I feel that serving the academic field is most important. Every teacher in the department has supported me on my road to success. However, I wish to thank my supervisor Ved Prakash and Ajay Basaria as they cleared doubts that had troubled my mind for years. Both my professors helped me in my education in contemporary poetry.”

Kajal Bhardwaj has been a part of the Aligarh Muslim University since 2019. She has completed her Graduation, postgraduation and B.Ed from this university. She had been a part of Aligarh Muslim University as a Research Scholar since 2019.

