e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UGC releases checklist for online distance learning programmes

UGC releases checklist for online distance learning programmes

Adherence to duration of academic session, prohibition of franchising agreement and ensuring all activities are within territorial jurisdiction are on the checklist issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for students before enrolling in distance learning programmes.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Adherence to duration of academic session, prohibition of franchising agreement and ensuring all activities are within territorial jurisdiction are on the checklist issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for students before enrolling in distance learning programmes.

“Please ensure that the minimum duration, nomenclature and qualification for degree programme under which they are enrolling is strictly as per UGC notification on specification of degrees and its amendments,” said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a notice listing the precautions need too be taken by students before enrolling in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

“Also ensure that all activities of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including admission, counselling sessions, contact programmes, programme delivery and examinations are strictly conducted within the territorial jurisdiction,” he added.

As per norms, no university whether central, state, private or deemed to be university, can offer its programmes through franchising agreements with private coaching institutions for admitting learners and conducting courses through open and distance learning and online mode. “Please ensure that the admission process is carried out through headquarters of the HEIs in a transparent manner. The learners are also advised to verify all details as claimed by the institution on the website. If any deviation is noticed, please communicate the same to UGC for necessary punitive action as per provisions defined under respective regulations,” Jain said.

The secretary also said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided that the revised academic session for this year as decided by the commission for ODL programmes, shall be kept as a period of 12 months starting from September-October, 2020 and February-March, 2021.

The students have also been advised against taking admission in programmes which are prohibited in distance learning including engineering, medicine, law, dental, pharmacy, nursing, architecture, physiotherapy, agriculture, hotel management, culinary studies, valuation of real estate and MPhil or Phd programmes in any discipline.

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In